The one question no one has asked about Game of Thrones explains the Night King's plan.

SPOILER: If you haven’t finished season 7 of Game Of Thrones, don’t read on (but maybe consider if your priorities are in the right order.)

Game of Thrones fans experienced a shared moment of shock and awe when the Night King’s zombie dragon destroyed The Wall, making way for the Army of the Dead to march on towards Westeros.

We’ve known for a few seasons this was coming, of course. This is what Jon Snow (and let’s not forget, Samwell Tarly) have been trying to warn everyone about for years. We know the White Walkers are leading an army of zombies. We know they are only killable with dragonglass and fire. We know everyone in the North and South has reason to be terrified.

And yet, what we don’t know is what the Night King actually wants. Is his master plan just to kill everyone for the sake of it, because he’s evil and it’s just that simple?

Well, maybe. But a theory that has also emerged is that the Night King is making his way to the God’s Eye – which is a lake you probably won’t know much about unless you’ve read the books. On the lake is the Isle of Faces and basically, it’s the place where the Children of the Forest made a peace pact with the first men on Westeros.

Redditor TwerkMileyyy writes, “Ultimately I think his end goal is to reach the Isles of Faces and use its magical properties to give life to his undead army. Eastwatch by the Sea is the closest part of the wall to the Gods Eye. Harrenhall is on the northern shore of the Gods Eye. The writers have dropped hints about the Gods Eye for years and have always discussed the Riverlands with great detail.”

This suggestion that maybe he wants to bring his army back to life doesn’t make a whole heap of sense – until you factor in another theory that’s been doing the rounds lately – that Bran becomes the Night King.

Another fan posting on Reddit, Baatezu, put the two theories together, suggesting that Bran orchestrated everything “to bring peace to Westeros”.

Unlike most other theories based largely on obscure references, this poster has just put forward what they think would make for an exciting final episode, which is exactly what the makers will be going for, after all.

“It would be such a cool last episode. It would be giant battle with the Night King, and the Night King Wins! He kills Jon Snow, Dany, and all the other characters we love. Everyone is super distraught. And everyone is like ‘WTF is going to happen in the last episode? everyone is dead…’ Then the NK makes it to the Eye, does his voodoo and instantly everyone from the entire series is alive and well again!”

We’re with you Baatezu, it does sound cool. We just don’t quite understand how that’s going to bring peace if Queen Cersei is anywhere near by…

