Allow us to explain the 'fully conscious baby.'

Pour yourself a cup of tea and get comfy, because this might just be the most absurd story you read all week.

It started with an eight second clip posted to TikTok.

A mum (behind the camera), asks her partner and their two daughters; "I have a question for everybody. Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?"

The eldest daughter — who looks about four — squeals "meeeee" while the youngest, who on first glance looks no older than one, puts her finger in the air and also yells loudly and clearly, "meee."

"If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you," reads the caption.

The video was posted a week and a half ago. It now has 56.5 million views.

56 MILLION. That is absurd, and we are obsessed.

The internet has dubbed the little girl the 'fully conscious baby' because she simply seems too young to be so... smart.

Think Family Guy's Stewie Griffin; an adult in baby form.

TikTok is now full of stitches to this effect, and we simply can't look away. To save you getting lost down the hole, allow us to share a few that made us giggle:

Then people started sharing their fully conscious baby stories.

Like this:

@mmarkroberts conscious babies need to be studied — im thinkin boss baby wasnt too far off ♬ original sound - Mark Roberts

And this:

As the OG video went viral, journalists tracked down the family and PEOPLE published an "exclusive" with the parents. (This detail also makes me chuckle?!)