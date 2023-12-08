There's only one correct time to eat dinner.

What time do you eat dinner? Is it 6pm so you can eat with your kids? Or maybe it's 9pm after a long day of work? Maybe it's somewhere in between.

Well, according to new research, there is actually an optimal time to be eating dinner - and it's very specific.

The research suggests that eating dinner after 6pm, or significantly late, can have a negative impact on our body and the way it processes fuel to keep us healthy.

Watch: What I Eat When with Silvia Colloca. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

A survey by Youfoodz found that 11 million Aussies are sitting down for their final meal each night between 7pm and 10pm.

They also found that 71 per cent of us don't tend to eat at the same time each day. It's our work schedules that are the main culprit for this.

Why is eating dinner after 6pm not ideal?

A good question!

The answer comes down to circadian rhythms, our body's internal clock.

Circadian rhythms are basically physical, mental, and behavioural changes that follow a 24-hour cycle, like an internal clock that is built upon natural processes. It controls our hormones and metabolism, as well as many other bodily functions. At night, our internal clock tells the body it's time to relax, and so our metabolic rate slows down. This means digesting the food we consume can take longer.