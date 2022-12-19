From the smell, to skinning and stuffing: What it's really like working in taxidermy.

Julia deVille has always been fascinated with death.

At the age of three she was asking those around her whether they would want to be buried or cremated.

By 10, she decided to become a vegetarian after coming across a half a dead horse hanging from a tree at her uncle's farm. But it was when she turned 16 that Julia came across her first taxidermy, after wandering into an eclectic antique store.

"It was at that shop where I bought a stag head with all my pocket money. And in my childhood bedroom I put that stag head on my bedroom wall. That's kind of started the curiosity [to become a taxidermist]," Julia tells Mamamia.

And for 20 years she did exactly that - skinning, stuffing, wiring and mounting hundreds and hundreds of deceased animals, creating art in the process.

*****

When Julia first decided she wanted to pursue taxidermy, not many people took her seriously. It wasn't until she moved to Melbourne from New Zealand, aged 18, that she found a retired taxidermist who offered to show her the craft.

Image: photography by James Geer.