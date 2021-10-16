'In a year I was heartbroken twice and ghosted 4 times. Now I'm giving "slow dating" a chance.'

I think it’s safe to say that if you’ve ever experienced a city lockdown due to a pandemic, you would’ve found out some interesting things about yourself.

A new found love for knitting? A talent for baking cafe-worthy banana bread? An obsession with TikTok?

For me, it was an infatuation with dating apps.

When we experienced our first lockdown in Sydney last year, I relied heavily on dating apps to pull me through. The silver lining was that EVERYONE was at home doing nothing so EVERYONE had the same idea.

The conversations that sprouted from the apps were right up my alley. Light bantering about COVID mixed with quick replies seemed to be everyone’s new favourite way to pass time.

I was having fulfilling conversations with minimum effort and was talking to at least three people at the same time.

Suddenly, we were free.

Time to get to work.

I didn’t want to lose that feeling of being completely infatuated with so many people, so I began booking dates left, right and centre. Some weeks I would go on as many as four dates.