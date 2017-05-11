Step aside black masks: 'skin gritting' is the latest blackhead removing trend.

Blackheads – it seems we’re willing to try anything to get rid of the little suckers, no matter how painful or confronting.

The latest method to surface? Skin gritting.

Named so because you remove the visible “grits” (gunk) from your pores, skin gritting is the craze that’s got hundreds of fans on Reddit – and more than a few skeptics.

To remove blackheads, fans of the method follow three steps.

1. Clean your face with an oil cleanser.

2. Put on a clay mask and leave until dry, then remove.

3. Clean your face with an oil cleanser again – this time rubbing vigorously.

Problem-skinned peeps who’ve been trying this for years, say the result is “grits” being brought to the surface and sliding out of pores, with many sharing photos of the black dots that look a lot like little bugs.