"In living the healthiest life possible, I was actually feeding my body its own poison."

Speaking of my meltdown - I had just polished off a glass of red wine (the Instagrammers insisted one every now and then "as a treat" was okay) and felt like my body was going to positively explode when my concerned dad looked at my equally-concerned mum and asked: "What was that thing she had as a toddler?"

A mad Google search would reveal that thing that once troubled me as a two-year-old, only to disappear almost overnight and never to be thought of for 18 years, was salicylate intolerance - that is, a sensitivity to foods high in plant-based chemicals.

The foods at the top of the "VERY HIGH IN SALICYLATES" list? Dried fruits, berries, nuts and vegetables like spinach, tomatoes and sweet potato.

The most common symptoms of salicylate intolerance? Irritated and itchy skin, asthma and breathing difficulties, ringing of the ears, stomach pain, headaches and depressive moods.

... Yep. Yep.

That night I learned my toddler-era intolerance had come back with a vengeance and my diet - my exact diet - was the worst thing I could possibly be consuming. In trying to live the healthiest life possible, in trying to do everything right, I was feeding my body its own personal brand of poison.

Medicalising food was one of the most significant mistakes I ever made for my personal health.

Mum, being the uber-maternal-and-good-in-an-emergency creature she is, immediately began searching for dietitians, and the very next morning I was booked into an appointment and placed on an elimination diet.

No vegetables, no fruits, no seasonings. I was strictly prohibited from eating anything organic, anything of colour. My new diet was the antithesis to the one I once swore by: full of processed, refined, non-organic foods.

A teenage boy's dream; a body-conscious millennial woman's carby nightmare.

Within a week my asthma, rashes and mood were so much better. Within a month I felt like I had a shiny new body (with an additional five kilos, because... well... why don't you try living off cheese for a month).