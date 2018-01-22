Why thousands of kids have spent their school holidays searching for painted rocks.

‘Creating art and spreading happiness.’ That is how the rocks movement began, in a sleepy, nature loving town in New Zealand. But now, it has grown into something much bigger – a worldwide scavenger hunt for little adventurers.

More than 120,000 Aussie kids are taking part in this treasure hunt for painted rocks, and parents are thrilled with this return to old-fashioned outdoor fun. It’s been called the new Pokémon Go, only your child’s eyes aren’t glued to a screen – they’re filled with joy as they race against their friends to be first to a rock; or with concentration, as they add the final touch of colour to their very own creation.

So what exactly is this rock hunt that has captured kids’ imaginations these school holidays? And how can you get your kids involved?

While you do need a Facebook account to play, the game is still remarkably old-school by nature. There are two ways to take part – you can hunt for rocks or you can create your own for others to find.

Making new rocks is a fabulous outlet for artistic kids. Whack a smock on them, hand them some rocks from your garden and acrylic paints, and let them have at it. They can paint anything they like onto the blank canvas, as long as they add their state’s Facebook page. You then venture out together to find a park or spot in nature to hide the rock, then drop a note on the Facebook page to say you’ve hidden a rock in the area.