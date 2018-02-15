Okay, this is the story behind Jennifer Lawrence's insane looking new movie.

If you’ve seen any of the teaser material that’s been dropping in the lead up to Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie, you probably have a whole bunch of questions swirling around in your mind.

Questions like “what the hell is a Red Sparrow?” and “is this movie actually going to be as intense as it looks? Because my heart is not yet ready”.

Luckily for you, we have the answers to both of these questions.

If you haven’t yet watched the insane new trailer for Red Sparrow, watch it here immediately:

Video by Fox

Red Sparrow is an upcoming American spy thriller film directed by Francis Lawrence (a great director and no relation to Jennifer) based on the novel of the same name.

The movie will be dropping into Australian cinemas in March 2018.

In the film, Lawrence plays a young Russian prima ballerina called Dominika Egorova, a women whose promising future is completely eviscerated after she suffers an injury that effectively ends her dancing career.

Throughout her years of dancing training, Dominika had pushed her body and mind to it’s absolute limit in order to succeed. Now she is left wondering how she will pay for her mother’s health care as she faces a brutal diagnosis, with no financial stability now that a dancing career is off the table.