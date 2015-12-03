Image: iStock.

Whether it’s an acquaintance or one of those “oh, that guy” movie stars, we’ve all experienced the sensation of struggling to place someone’s face.

For people with prosopagnosia, however, this happens with every single face they encounter. Also known as “face blindness”, this neurodevelopmental condition is characterised by the inability to recognise and discern between people’s faces.

It’s believed up to one in 50 people experience difficulty in recognising faces. Brad Pitt counts himself in this group, telling Esquire magazine a few years ago, “It’s a mystery to me. I can’t grasp a face… I am going to get it tested.”

A number of prosopagnosia sufferers have described the daily challenges of living with the condition on Reddit. One of them, ‘FacelessThrowaway‘, wasn’t diagnosed until he was halfway through college.

“It never actually occurred to me that people could recognise other people using solely their facial features. I didn’t know I lacked perception that others had,” he recalls.

Here are some of the fascinating things FacelessThrowaway revealed in his Ask Me Anything thread:

1. He can’t recognise or remember his own face.

“I have very distinguishable hair. That is my marker. There is one instance in memory when there were photos of a waterfight in which my hair was wet and slicked down, and I could not find myself in the photos. I cannot picture or describe my own face, save for descriptions other people have provided me with.”

2. He is hyper aware of how people dress.

“After a certain amount of time around friends or an SO, I will memorise the clothes they wear. Spend enough time with someone and they will cycle through all their clothes. I am very good at picking up on new clothing/shoes because of this… I get to be a fashionable friend due to my acute observation of wardrobes.”

