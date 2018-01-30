Ever wonder if premium economy is worth the extra cost? These five are.

Waiting in long lines to board your plane, battling with other passengers for space for your cabin baggage, then watching your knees slide into the back of the seat in front of you while you play elbow tango with your seat neighbour are just some of the many woes you have to face when flying economy class.

There is, however, a solution: premium economy.

From Singapore Airlines to Qantas, Skyscanner Australia has reviewed the cheapest and best premium economy airlines, so you don’t have to waste your money. You’re welcome.

What is premium economy?

Premium economy is a cabin class sandwiched between economy and business class. It is generally found on international flights, and popular short-haul domestic ones. Typical benefits include wider seats seats and more legroom, prioritised check-in and boarding, plus premium meals, services, and amenities.

Is there are difference between economy and premium economy?

Yes, there is a big difference between economy and premium economy, and it primarily is in terms of space. Generally speaking you are given roughly 12-18cm (5-7in) extra legroom space, 3-5cm (1-2in) extra seat-width space, and 5-7cm (2-3in) extra seat reclining space in premium economy seats. If you like to stretch out your legs (or are just tall) and hate fighting for elbow space then you’ll find that upgrading will afford you a lot more comfort in-flight.

But here’s the million dollar question: is paying for premium economy worth it?

Well, Skyscanner Australia have put together a list of the top 5 premium economy airlines that we think are worth paying for.

Singapore Airlines is already a formidable name in the skies, but it is also hitting review lists as one of the best premium economy airlines. As with everything Singapore Airlines does, their premium economy service is (forgive the pun) first class, and certainly enough to make them worth bookmarking when you use our search filters.

Seats: Each seat offers 96cm (38 inch) of legroom (compared to 81cm (32in) in standard economy), along with the ability to recline 20cm (8in). There is also a calf and foot rest, as well as two USB ports, a universal power outlet, an adjustable reading lamp, and more storage space. Additional perks are Wi-Fi access, a 33cm (13in) high-definition entertainment monitor, and noise-cancelling headphones.

Dining: Passengers of premium economy on Singapore Airlines can get a little tipsy with wine or champagne, and then try airline’s exclusive “Book the Cook” service, where you pre-order your meal before you fly. Satay in the sky, anyone?

Extra features: Passengers will also have priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling.

