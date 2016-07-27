The common health problem we're still not talking about.

When was the last time you laughed so hard you peed? Not, like totally peed your pants, but felt things get a little bit * cough * moist down there – and not in a good way, if you get my drift.

Last week? An hour ago? A month ago?

Maybe you sneezed, or coughed and felt it. Maybe you were watching a classic episode of Friends and you just. Couldn’t. Stop. Laughing. My point is – no kidding – this is something that a lot of women are dealing with on a daily basis.

For women over 35, this sort of light bladder leakage (or LBL if you’re into acronyms) is something that one in three have experienced. It’s really, really, common.

But it’s also not just an older woman’s problem, as many people believe. Half of all cases occur in women under 40. There’s no shame in it, and it’s not just a sign of your body getting older.

Laugh ladies, laugh away. Image: Buena Vista Pictures.

The reason you maybe haven’t heard about it, or you haven’t realised how common it is, is because like a lot of the stuff that relates to women’s health, most women are pretty reluctant to talk about it.

They think it’s a sign of being defective or flawed. And it just isn’t. At all.

What’s worse, it can be treated and fixed in a lot of cases, so keeping silent is just prolonging a problem that doesn’t have to exist.