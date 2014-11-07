The health drink that everyone's talking about looks like an alien and is literally alive

Image: Wikimedia

The so-called ‘new’ health drink that has everyone talking has actually been around for centuries. And no, it’s not water.

It’s called Kombucha. It’s a fermented tea that originated in Asia and comes with a long list of health and wellbeing promises. Weight loss, cancer prevention, improved immune system, reduced sugar cravings, arthritis relief and a fix for digestive problems are just some of them.

Oh, and it looks like this:

With claims as astonishing as these, it's no surprise Kombucha has gained a following, particularly among the alternative health community, and in Hollywood. So is it just another fad? Or is it worth adding a few Kombucha bottles to your fridge (or the back of your cupboard, if you're planning on growing your own)?

"I am not a fan of anything that is a craze or a fad," says nutritionist Michele Chevalley Hedge, who has been drinking Kombucha for longer than she can remember.

"I don’t see Kombucha as that. Kombucha tea has been around for a long time."

It seems strange that a product that's been around for such a long time is only really becoming known now. Kombucha's rise in popularity is, in part, related to the recent spotlight on the importance of our guts, and how our digestive system can affect the immune system.

“Kombucha is really good for people who have gut issues," said Ms Hedge. "It’s great at promoting gut bacteria. When our gut is in a good state of health, that’s our first line of defence in terms of immune system."