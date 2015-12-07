Image: Supplied.

When I was twenty-two I was living in the Canadian Mountains and I was looking for a little more adventure, so I got a tattoo. Not a small tattoo, I got a sleeve, obviously.

I know what you’re thinking: “Why didn’t she just go dog sledding or have an extra shot of tequila?” It’s a fair question but it’s just not how I do things. A tattoo just seemed, you know, a little more exciting.

I never really thought about how it could affect me in the professional world. After all, I’d been travelling for six years and, lets be honest, my biggest dilemmas usually centred around what food I could afford. I definitely didn’t spend much time thinking about the tattoo that takes up half my arm (#ignoranceisbliss).

When I first got my tattoo I noticed people staring at me (which was really confusing because they hadn’t even met me) and I realised it was because of my tattoo.

I got a lot of compliments but I also started to deal with things that I’d never anticipated and couldn’t prepare for. Namely people scowling at me.

Obviously, not everyone looks and gawks but I could definitely feel death stares upon me as I waltzed through the gardening section of Target recently.

While I was working in a fairly alternative environment when I returned home, I started to encounter something I hadn’t before – judgement. Usually from people with birth dates pre-1958. One day a woman started lecturing me randomly, yelling things like: “I hope you can get rid of that!” Ouch.