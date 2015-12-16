CONFESSION: I love to "humble brag".

I’m so guilty – and I had no idea.

As we stood in a circle for our regular morning editorial meeting, one of the myriad bright young women I work with suggested a story for the day.

“A new study is reporting that people hate humble bragging and would just prefer you to be upfront about your boasts.”

And because, while I am Gen Y by birth but Gen X by nature, I demanded an explanation.

“What the dickens is humble bragging?”

Okay. I didn’t use the word dickens. I said fuck. Fuck is a wholly useful word and can be used basically any situation.

“What the fuck is humble bragging?”

About 30 people laughed at me, and the young woman in question informed that it is often found on social media and incorporates the use of deprecation in order to boast about your achievements. A boast snuck in under the cover of darkness.

At the time, I shook my head at youth these days, and got on with things. But something niggled at me for a few hours.

At about lunch time, as I found a spare moment to have a wee and check my Facebook, I realised.

TO MY HORROR.

I am a humble bragger.

In fact, that morning… on my Facebook page…

This is me announcing to the world that: I’m now a runner. SUCK IT BITCHES.