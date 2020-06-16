The largest humanitarian crisis in the world: What is happening in Yemen right now.

The blockade has led to a famine which has been ongoing in Yemen since 2016.

In 2019, a United Nations report said the Saudi-led coalition was using the starvation of civilians as a war tactic, and said the United States, United Kingdom and France could be complicit in the war crimes by supplying the coalition with arms.

Millions of Yemenis have been displaced, and the country's healthcare system has essentially collapsed.

In 2018, UNICEF stated a child under the age of five was dying every 10 minutes of preventable causes. It estimated thousands of children had been killed and injured in direct conflict, and at least a thousand more - some as young as eight - recruited by warring parties.

As of March 2020, UNICEF estimated two million Yemeni children under five suffer from acute malnutrition and require treatment.

"The conflict in Yemen has a disproportionate impact on women and children. Yemen is already one of the worst places on earth to be a woman or a child. After five years of conflict, more than 12 million children and six million women of childbearing age need some kind of humanitarian assistance. Their health, nutrition, safety and education are already at risk as systems collapse from the fighting. More than a million pregnant women are malnourished. As COVID-19 spreads throughout Yemen, their futures will be at even greater risk," a UNICEF statement said on May 28.

"These outcomes are almost certainly a result of the conflict. More than five years of war have devastated Yemen’s health infrastructure, subjected Yemenis to repeated disease outbreaks and malnutrition, and substantially increased vulnerabilities. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, with close to 100,000 Yemenis having been forced to flee their home since the beginning of the year."

There is also a cholera and diarrhoea epidemic, with more than 137,000 cases recorded since the beginning of the year.

What about the coronavirus pandemic?

Children walk amid disinfectant being administered at a market on April 30, 2020 in Sana'a, Yemen. Image: Getty.