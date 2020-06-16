The largest humanitarian crisis in the world: What is happening in Yemen right now.

All over the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated economies, livelihoods, and healthcare systems. More than 440,000 people have died after contracting the virus, with the impacts of pandemic likely to be felt for years.
But what happens when an emergency occurs in the context of another emergency? When a health crisis falls on a country already facing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world?
What is happening in Yemen has come and gone from the headlines multiple times over the years, but throughout June social media has started to stand up and take notice.
For five years, the country has been at civil war. It's been in famine for four, and dealing with a cholera outbreak at the same time. Now, COVID-19 has entered one of the world's most vulnerable states.
What is happening in Yemen?
THE WAR IN YEMEN EXPLAINED: pic.twitter.com/larvDQXSuP— amiraᵇˡᵐ (@timotheespet) June 13, 2020