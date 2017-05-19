The forgotten middle children of Generation X have something to say.

I completely shocked my millennial colleagues this week when I told them I can’t remember the last time I went to a café for breakfast with my family.

We were discussing the young property millionaire Tim Gurner who had caused a stir by saying millennials should forego their $4 daily coffee and expensive avocado toast (and also make some sacrifices and compromises) if they want to buy a home.

I explained to my lovely millennial colleagues that brunch with my family is way too expensive. We are a family of five with two working parents and are very lucky, but like most Australian families we have a budget, lots of outgoings and have to prioritise where money goes. Brunch doesn’t make the cut.

Budgeting is boring as hell. It’s frustrating and mind numbing, worst of all it can often be stressful and anxiety inducing, but it’s life when you have to pay bills and you are not a Kardashian or Zuckerberg.

I also spoke to my parents this week: they are of the boomer generation and our conversation veered onto a friend of the family who needs to get a new job. They were shocked by my arsenal of examples of what constitutes a long stint at one company, how job security no longer exists, how it’s not just about sticking your head down and working hard because sometimes there is no job to work hard in.

Or if there is a job, you really don’t know how long for.

I’m Generation X. The millennials think we have it easy (or don’t think about at all) and the generation boomers don’t understand because they can’t SEE the stressors we face.

We are the middle child of generations: largely forgotten, getting on with raising children while perhaps even simultaneously looking after elderly parents, watching our two siblings – boomers and millennials – get all the attention and fight each other over everything from who has it the easiest in life to what constitutes pure frippery as a spread on toast.

These two generations can hog all the attention, but just ask Jan Brady, sometimes the all-knowing, lucky Marcia gave her the shits and sometimes Cindy was clueless - but believed she knew it all - and needed to grow up and drop that lisp.