The curtain fringe is the hair trend that will dominate 2018.

If there’s one hair change you make in 2018, make it a curtain fringe.

Searches for the hairstyle on Pinterest have grown over 600 per cent in the last year and when you see it, you’ll understand why.

Think classic Bridget Bardot with a splash of Kate Moss and a sprinkle of Alexa Chung.

"A curtain fringe is one of the softest and most requested styles of fringe we’re seeing at Edwards and Co at the moment that looks effortless yet chic," explains stylist Craig Walker from the Edwards and Co Alexandria salon.

"It’s a fringe that works with you opposed to having to spend 30 minutes each morning trying to tame a solid blunt fringe."

Yes, this is finally a relatively low maintenance fringe that doesn't take hours to style each morning to look half decent.

"It's a heavy fringe that sits around your eye line and you wear flat at the roots, but parted in the middle. If you think about how curtains drape, it's like that," explain three-time Australian Hairdresser of the Year and Co-Creative of international haircare brand, ELEVEN Australia Joey Scandizzo.

