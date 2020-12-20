'I tried the app that actually gives you cash back when you spend on booze, fashion or travel.'

When something sounds too good to be true, it probably is right? Well, that’s what I thought when I heard about this shopping app that literally gives you money back on your purchases.

In my everyday life, I constantly battle between my desire to buy all the nice things and the desire to save money... to buy all the nice things in the future.

It’s tough, OK.

Especially around Christmas and the New Year, I’m looking for ways to save money but also spoil the ones closest to me too. Cashrewards makes this task seem less daunting as it allows you to get money back for something you already have to do at Christmas, without any extra effort.

After the year we just had, the last thing I feel like doing is shopping errands. Let’s be honest, we’re all a little (a lot) burnt out, devoid of energy and emotionally bleh.

Shopping from my phone wasn’t just the only thing I could muster the energy for this year, it was actually something I was looking forward to doing after finding out I could earn some $$$.

If you have to go shopping, you might as well get an app that’s going to save you some of your hard-earned cashola, because it’s as simple as just downloading an app to your phone.

I’m all for trying new money-saving hacks so I took Cashrewards for a road test and here are four things you need to know about it.

1. It’s as straightforward as it sounds.

If the name doesn’t explain it well enough, this app will reward you... with cash... for shopping. Yep, you’re basically getting paid to shop (the dream right?). In my head I told myself, It’s free money! Nevermind that I’m spending actual money to get it back in the first place, in my head I was getting free money and that’s a nice thought.

How it works is that you join up on their website or app and you can shop online at over 1500 of the most popular stores and earn money back. If you’re like me and wondering… but how ?!?!?!?! They explain it as soon as you sign up. Basically, retailers pay them a commission and then Cashrewards shares it with us - so kind!