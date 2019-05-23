“My daughter received an antisocial personality disorder diagnosis at 18… but she has no plans to tell her boyfriend.”

A concerned dad has posted to Reddit with what users are calling one of the most difficult predicaments the community has ever seen.

And we have to agree with them.

For a lot of us, our dads have been known to help us out of many a sticky situation. They’re usually the ones we go to when we need a little life coaching.

But for this particular father, who seems as though he has a strong relationship with his 25-year-old daughter, it’s someone outside the family that may need his guidance – his daughter’s boyfriend.

Posting to Reddit’s “Am I the a**hole” page, the man explained that his daughter is harbouring a “dark secret” from her boyfriend, and plans to keep it that way despite his advice.

The secret he’s referring to? His daughter is a “diagnosed sociopath”, with “disturbing” behavioural tendencies and a self-admitted deep lack of empathy. While she’s been managing her condition with clear improvements for many years with the support of her family, the father is tossing up whether to tell the boyfriend himself – especially as he suspects he’s about to propose.

The dad adds he has a close relationship with his daughter’s partner, and believes he has a right to know.

“I’m the dad of a 25-year-old young woman who I love very much. I’ve been able to have a good relationship with my daughter and I enjoy my time with her, but there’s one thing about her that would give many people pause – she is a diagnosed sociopath,” he began.

Speaking about the years before her diagnosis, he said she had displayed “odd, disturbing behaviour at a young age”. He recalled a “serious incident of abuse towards her younger sister” as being the catalyst for seeking professional help for his daughter, but that the concerning behaviour in her formative years was relentless.

“Throughout her elementary years she struggled heavily, getting in lots of trouble in school for lying, cruelty and all other types of misbehaviour. With an enormous amount of therapy and support, her bad behaviour was minimised as she grew older. She received an antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) diagnosis at 18, and I had suspected it for long prior,” he wrote.

Now, he says, displays of “disturbing behaviour” seem to be in the past, and she’s grown into a successful young woman.