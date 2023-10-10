Does everyone around you feel meh? This is why.

At least 10 per cent of people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, have symptoms that last more than four weeks after the infection. With more than 770 million infections to date, this translates to tens of millions of people living with the long-term consequences of COVID, known as "long COVID".

More than 200 symptoms of long COVID have been studied, with some of the most common being fatigue, breathlessness and cognitive difficulties, such as memory problems or "brain fog". The condition can be debilitating – many people have to reduce their working hours or are unable to work entirely.

But COVID may not be alone in causing long-lasting symptoms.

In a new paper, my colleagues and I report the findings of a study comparing long-term symptoms reported by people who experienced different types of acute respiratory infection. We asked more than 10,000 people to report on 16 symptoms commonly found in long COVID, such as fatigue, breathlessness, aches and pains, and dizziness. We then compared how common these symptoms were among three groups: people who had reported COVID, those who had reported another acute respiratory infection (but had tested negative for COVID), and those who had not reported either infection.