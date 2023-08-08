'TikTok tells me I'm a "faded flamingo" mum. It couldn't be more accurate.'

On the most recent episode of Mamamia's parenting podcast This Glorious Mess, hosts Leigh Campbell and Tegan Natoli discuss the metaphor of the 'faded flamingo mum' currently trending on TikTok.

As explained by The Parent Pack, flamingo parents lose their bright pink colour as they put all their energy and love into raising their 'needy' babies before later regaining their pink feathers as their chicks grow up and become more independent.

Listen to this week's episode of This Glorious Mess on the faded flamingo mum.





The hungry babies literally drain the parent flamingoes of all colour and I don't think there is a mum out there who can't relate to this incredible natural phenomenon.

I definitely recall losing my sense of self and 'colour' when my two boys were little, thanks to sleep deprivation and the act of breastfeeding them for months on end, while stuck at home feeling bored and isolated.

The faded flamingo metaphor is a little like being in 'camel mode', another trending term coined by writer Kathryn Jezer-Morton to explain how intense those early days, months and years of motherhood really are.

The faded flamingo metaphor hits us knackered parents in a similar way.

As new parents, we must adjust to the often incredible and never-ending demands and needs of our kids. And in the baby or toddler 'trenches', it is especially challenging to feel like your usual 'hot pink' flamingo self because you are bone-tired and touched out. I remember it well, and while I miss those cute baby cuddles and giggles, seeing those poor faded white flamingo mums feeding their demanding squawking babies really brought it home.

Mum to three kids under six, Tegan, relates heartily to the poignant metaphor of becoming drained and faded by the act of parenting little kids.

"I was faded for a solid four years when in the trenches of parenting," Tegan tells her co-host Leigh Campbell.