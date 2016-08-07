By Thomas Oriti.

Leading nutritional scientists are calling for a radical re-think in the way we understand diet that looks at how mixtures of nutrients influence health rather than nutrients in isolation.

The old-fashioned food pyramid may be outdated as nutritionists develop a new model that will help people better understand diets and disease. Source: Nutrition Australia

Researchers at the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre have developed a new framework for nutritional health that looks at the links between certain diets, health and disease.

Professor Stephen Simpson, academic director at the centre, said focusing on a single nutrient had worked in the past, such as helping to solve problems like micronutrient deficiency.

However, he said when it came to understanding the problems of over-nutrition issues, such as obesity and diabetes, a focus on single nutrients as the culprit, or cure, would not work.

"Identifying the fact that if you didn't eat enough vitamin C in your diet you ended up with scurvy, and if you added vitamin C in sufficient quantities, you didn't get scurvy," he said.

