9 women share how they found out their partner was cheating (and what happened next).

Whether you’ve been together for a few months or few years, finding out your partner has cheated on you is a whole different world of hurt.

For some, it's the smallest things that can tip you off like a questionable text or a story that doesn’t add up. But for others, the bad news might be delivered by a friend or even the person your partner is seeing.

Either way, discovering the truth about your partner's infidelity is never easy.

We asked nine women to share how they found out their partners were cheating on them, and what happened next

From trying to make it work, to an instant breakup, here’s what they had to say.

"I was searching for his superannuation statement when I found a letter written to him by his girlfriend."

My ex and I had been married for 12 years and shared three kids together when we decided on a trial separation.

At the time, my friend gave me the best advice ever - photocopy everything you can get your hands on regarding your finances.

So, I was searching for his superannuation statement when I found a letter written to him by his then girlfriend.

The letter referred to a night they spent together a week earlier when they had been to the football together.

The letter said something along the lines of: "I wondered if you went home and made love to your wife after we had just had sex."

After I found the letter, I confronted him by asking how Anne (the women he was having an affair with) was.

"Anne who?" he responded. "The Anne you’re sleeping with," I replied.

He told me, "You’re crazy, you don’t know what your saying. In response, I threw a copy of the letter at him. He ripped it up, and I said, "That’s fine, I have another 20 copies of that letter!"