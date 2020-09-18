Six questions you had after watching Stan's new true crime miniseries Des, answered.

To this day, Dennis Nilsen is considered one of Britain's most notorious serial killers.

Between 1978 and 1983, Nilsen killed at least 12 young men and boys in London, and attempted to kill seven others.

Known as the Muswell Hill Murderer, Nilsen typically met his victims – who were largely homeless and/or homosexual men – in bars or on public transport, before inviting them back to his home with the promise of alcohol and shelter.

Watch the trailer for Stan miniseries Des below. Post continues after video.

Once at Nilsen's Melrose Avenue home, his victims were typically strangled and then drowned, before being stowed under the floorboards.

After hiding the corpses, Nilsen would later dispose of them in a bonfire in the garden behind his home.

When Nilsen later moved from Melrose Avenue to an attic flat in Muswell Hill, he altered his tactics.

Unlike Melrose Avenue, Nilsen didn't have access to a garden at Muswell Hill.

Without access to a garden, Nilsen began disposing of his victims' bodies by flushing their remains down the toilet. It was this practice that ultimately led to his arrest.

Decades on from Nilsen's subsequent trial and sentencing, new Stan miniseries Des is recounting the serial killer's crimes and capture.

Based on Brian Masters' biography, the three-part series starring David Tennant follows a group of police officers who are tasked with identifying Nilsen's multiple victims.

As with any true crime series, however, we still have plenty of questions about the story behind Des.

Listen to Mamamia's True Crime Conversations, which features interviews with experts on the world's most fascinating, terrifying and mysterious crimes. Post continues below.

Here are six questions you might have had after watching Des, answered.

What happened to Carl Stottor?

In 1982, Carl Stottor escaped Dennis Nilsen.

The 21-year-old, who was struggling with depression following a failed relationship, was invited to Nilsen's flat for a drink.

But after he fell asleep in a sleeping bag, he woke up to find himself being strangled.

"Nilsen was behind me, kneeing me in the back and telling me to keep still,' Stottor recalled in 2010.

"No air was going into my lungs and all I could feel was the teeth of the zip digging into my neck as he pulled it tighter."

Once Stottor was unconscious, Nilsen attempted to drown him in the bath.

After later realising that Stottor was still alive, Nilsen revived him, and the 21-year-old took himself to the hospital.