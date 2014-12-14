What the colour of your urine says about your body.

Image: Thinkstock

Leave your squeamishness at the door, friends. We’re about to engage in some toilet talk.

More specifically, we’re going to talk about what’s in your toilet – and what it can tell you about your body. You’ve probably heard that the colour of your urine can indicate whether you’re drinking enough water, but it can also signal the possibility of other health issues it might be worth chatting to your doctor about.

So next time you visit the ladies’, take a quick look in the bowl when you’re done, and allow this infographic from The Cleveland Clinic to guide what you do next. It might be upping your water intake – which we can help you do – or making an appointment with your GP: