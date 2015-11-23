What your favourite beauty brand names actually mean.

Image: Supplied.

You may use MAC, OPI, Maybelline, a bit of SK-II and of course your trusty GHD almost every day, but have you ever wondered (to quote a wise guy called Shakespeare) what’s in a name?

Yes, while you can probably name every eyeshadow in their range, do you actually know anything about what the brand’s name actually mean? Refinery 29 posed the question that had never even crossed our mind – and even the beauty obsessed among us won’t know them all.

MAC

Sorry to break it to you, buy anyone who says ‘MAC Cosmetics’ has been saying it wrong. That’s because it stands for Makeup Art Cosmetics, making that extra ‘cosmetics’ totally redundant. Who knew?

Nivea

Founded in 1882, your trusty skincare brand is probably older than you think – and its name has an ancient meaning too. It’s derived from the Latin word “nix, nivis,” which means ‘white as snow’ which refers to the company’s first major product, the pure white NIVEA Creme.

OPI

Their polish names may be seriously catchy but the full brand name? It’s more on the serious side. While we were all guessing things like ‘Opulent Polish Inc’, the reality is a lot less out there. It actually stands for the company’s full name ‘Odontorium Products Inc’. Try saying that fast 10 times.

Another fun fact? OPI actually started out as a dental brand, before its polishes took off and they ditched teeth care permanently.