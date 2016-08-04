Tiffany and Janey made huge sacrifices to go on The Bachelor... then they got the boot.

Life on the Bachelor seems pretty sweet: rent-free mansion, pool, food and a healthy supply of homemade drama.

But rarely do we think about the sacrifices contestants had to make in order to take such a gambled hiatus from real life.

Eliminated participants Janey and Tiffany have revealed to Women’s Day what they gave up in order to appear on the show.



2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, South Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor, NSW

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

Training administrator Tiffany told the publication she had to pass up a promotion in order to appear on the show.

“When I first left the house I’d actually given up a promotion and my job. To go on the show, I couldn’t take the promotion,” she said.

The 29-year-old went on to reveal how being on the show cost her the job altogether.

“I went on [the show] and lost my job, which meant that for the sake of only being on there for a couple of weeks and not even getting the chance to really know him,” she said.

“When I first left, I felt like I’d been short-changed.”

Tiffany said she found happiness after taking a few months off to pursue travelling.

Children’s entertainer Janey similarly shared how difficult it was to accept the personal sacrifices made for one shot at love.

“That’s the part that’s disappointing, you put your whole life on hold, you start to think of all the possibilities, what could happen,” she said.

Janey went on to say getting swept up in it all was one of her favourite traits.