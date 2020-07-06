Our calendars have flicked over to July, which means we've officially made it halfway through this crazy year, but also... it's tax time.

With many of us working from home this 2019-20 tax year, our spending habits and expenses have significantly changed.

And while there are different things we can now claim on tax, there are also a number of things that the Australian Taxation Office will be looking at very closely this tax time in particular.

"The deductions you usually claim may be different due to COVID-19 – with lower claims for things like work-related travel, car use and clothing and higher claims for working from home," Mark Chapman, H&R Block’s Director of Tax Communications told Mamamia.

"You might also have different types of income, possibly including JobKeeper, JobSeeker, redundancy payments and income protection insurance payouts."

So, to steer you in the right direction, here's every claim to keep an eye on when you lodge your tax return.

Work-related and personal expenses.

"Working from home expenses are the big deductible item this year, with about 35 per cent of all Australians working full-time from home over the past few months," says Mr Chapman.

But that means you can't claim those expenses you might have claimed previously.

"Don't try to claim deductions for personal expenses such as personal grooming, non-deductible work clothing (such as business suits) and travel from home to work," Chapman says.

"Our research shows about 27 per cent of myTax lodgers have done that. Private and personal expenses aren’t claimable and you can expect a ‘please explain’ letter from the ATO.