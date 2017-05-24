The terror threat level in Australia is now 'probable'. But what do these levels mean?

Following yesterday’s terror attack in Manchester, the terror threat level in the UK has reached “critical” for the first time in a decade.

That means a terrorist attack is expected imminently, with Prime Minister Theresa May explaining the attacker responsible for the death of 22 people may have been a part of a network of terrorists.

In Australia, the terror threat level is currently set to “probable” but is under constant review, according to our own Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull.

Speaking on the ABC’s AM program, Turnbull explained that while that level is unchanged at this stage, people can expect to see a stronger police presences in the streets and at large public events in the coming weeks and months.

"You'll see heightened police presences at events like [Sydney's Vivid festival], you will see more obstacles, bollard, barriers put in the way to prevent vehicle-borne attacks," he said.

"We must be as agile as our enemies, we have to be more agile than our enemies ... So, we have to learn from every incident."

Australia operates on a different system to the UK known as the National Terrorism Threat Advisory System, which has five colour-coded levels each indicating the likelihood of an attack, such as the Lindt cafe siege at the end of 2015.