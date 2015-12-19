The 15 careers that might be ruining your health.

Often we think about jobs in terms of how much they pay, how stressful they might be, or how much satisfaction is derived from them.

However, in many occupations the potential impacts on an employee’s physical health are very real and very serious.

Business Insider has ranked the most unhealthy jobs in the US, using data from the Occupational Informational Network (O*NET). They used O*NET measures of six occupational risk factors, like exposure to dangerous substances, disease and/or injury, and the amount of time workers spend sitting at work, to analyse the ‘unhealthiness’ of 974 different occupations. We’ve listed the top 15 below.

Of course, this information shouldn’t deter anyone from pursuing their dream job. If you want to be a doctor or a pilot or a vet or an engineer, go for it – it’s just worth knowing what the role could involve.

1. Dentists

Yep, dentists, dental surgeons, hygienists and assistants are considered to hold the ‘unhealthiest’ jobs. The top rating for this profession is due to exposure to contaminants, diseases and infection, in addition to the amount of time per day dentists spend sitting. The overall unhealthiness score was 65.4.

If you’re concerned about the amount of sitting you do in your job, here are some exercises to help you overcome it. (Post continues after video.)

2. Flight attendants

Another interesting one. The health risks flight attendants ranked highly in were exposure to contaminants, disease and infection, and minor burns, cuts, bites or stings. Seeing the world does have its downsides.

3. Anaesthetists

Anaesthetists (known as anesthesiologists in the US), assistants and nurses come in third due to their exposure to disease and infection, contaminants and radiation.

4. Vets

Advantages of being a veterinarian, assistant or technician: working with all kinds of beautiful animals and helping them stay healthy. Disadvantages: high exposure to disease and infection; minor burns, cuts and stings; and contaminants.