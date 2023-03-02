'I tried 5 toddler parenting hacks from TikTok. Here's what worked.'

Toddler parenting should probably qualify as an Olympic sport.

You’ve got your surprise tantrums, your toilet training bedlam, your picky eating horrors, and your maddening, "Why have you suddenly stopped sleeping through the night?" conundrums.

That’s why parents have the wise and powerful internet to turn to in times of struggle, or when we just need a video of a giraffe to distract our giraffe-mad kid while we change their nappy.

We translated some of the common things you'll hear from a toddler's mum.



Video via Mamamia.

When you become a parent, one of the things you quickly discover is that TikTok is good for more than just dance trends and weird new food combos.

Now that the algorithm has me pegged as a millennial mum with a bit of a lazy streak, my 'For You' page has started filling with more and more helpful tips for my particular stage of parenting. And I’ll tell you what, I can use all the help I can get.

I thought I’d experiment with a few that sound the least deranged (no, I won’t be trying the #fightprank trend) and report back about what worked and what tanked.