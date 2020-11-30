Double chin injections. Heard of 'em?

We caught a whiff of the treatment when Khloe Kardashian had a yarn on Instagram about how good it worked for sculpting her jawline.

While it totally sounds like just another random celebrity-endorsed treatment, it's actually one that's gaining massive popularity of late.

Watch: Just on celebrity cosmetic procedures... here's Julia Morris talking about anti-wrinkle injections and breast cancer. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Because here's the thing: double chins exist.

And up until now, there hasn't exactly been a lot of options for people who are concerned about excess fat below their chin. Before this treatment came about, there were only two main options: chin exercises to strengthen the muscles underneath your chin, or liposuction surgery to remove the excess fat from below the chin.

So, yeah - one of these doesn't sound promising and the other sounds utterly terrifying.

Pfft! A little bit of extra fat below your chin - so what? We hear you, Janet, we hear you. But it's actually a really common concern for people.

A recent study actually found that having a double chin causes more concern than any other problem area for Australians of both sexes. Crazy, right?

It was also found that 57 percent of those with a double chin have been thinking about treatment options.

Enter: chin injections - a non-surgical solution with minimal downtime and permanent results.

