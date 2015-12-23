Okay, I’m going to lay it on the table. I am 27 and not married.

It doesn’t scare me or worry me because I am only 27, but every day when I read a new stupid study I start to panic a little. Because I am being told more and more – by science and research – that I am running out of time.

I am also constantly being told that I have to have babies, yesterday.

I know I'm not alone. To all you late twenties, thirties, forties and 'older' women, we are in this together, and we need to ask science to stop pumping our anxiety veins. Science, please let us ask you kindly to stop making us fret about finding Mr Right and popping out our very own Brady Bunch in the next hour.

A study recently said that if you want to have three kids, you need to start making babies when you're no older than 28. (We wrote about it here). That got me in quite a tizz.

Now I've found a study telling me if I don't get married in the next year or two (before I turn 32) then I am, in all likelihood, going to end up divorcing my future husband anyway.