From date night cocktails to kids' play dates: Why these 3 parents always wind up at Westfield.

I’ll never forget when I was pregnant with my twins.

Hubby and I would head out on our favourite Westfield dinner-and-movie date night and friends would say to ourselves, “well, enjoy that because once these babies come… we won’t be doing that again any time soon.”

Funnily enough though, I think I head there even more after having babies. It just plays out a little differently.

Once my twins arrived, our local Westfield was our go-to.

If it was rainy or cold outside, we’d go to Westfield and if it was too hot outside, we’d pop there, the air conditioning was always a much needed bonus!

Catching up with someone for a play date or needed something from the shops? Westfield.

Before having kids, I didn’t realise there was even more to it than a huge variety of our favourite shops and eateries. Now I’m a mum of 3, I still get to enjoy all the great stuff all their stores have to offer, plus more.

Scoring a convenient pram parking spot is just the beginning of an awesome outing.

And I can’t tell you how great it is to go somewhere you know has all the facilities you need in a parents room (true luxury for me). From toddler toilets, change tables, private feeding areas and even a microwave (Yep. Has always amazed me). It’s basically an exclusive VIP lounge.

Girl's day out with my three-year-old daughters means manis & pedis followed by a juice and banana bread.

And mum and son shopping dates always start with a babycino for him and coffee for me. Westfield is the perfect energy burner for little ones, really. So much to see and do and takes the pressure off me having to be a performing monkey.

The littles learning self-care early. Image: Supplied.