This piece contains spoilers from season six if you’re not caught up yet (in other words… catch up!).

If given the choice between spending a night in prison or missing out on the new season of Wentworth, I would gladly choose to be locked up.

The critically acclaimed and fan-favourite Australian drama takes place inside a women’s prison, focusing on an ensemble cast of complex characters as they navigate survival and the hierarchy system that has built up within the prison walls.

If you cast your mind back to season six, our incarcerated ladies ended up in a couple of brutal and bloody situations that have left us counting down the days to the premiere of season seven so we can learn their fates.

At the conclusion of the sixth season, a couple of friendships were broken beyond repair and the chess pieces were moved into place for a death to take place within Wentworth when Zara (Natalia Novikova) made the discovery that Ruby (Rarriwuy Hick) had been the one to kill Marie’s son Danny.

At the same time, our deep undercover police officer Rita (Leah Purcell) was attempting to use her leverage and connections to not only get the assault charges against Boomer (Katrina Milosevic) dropped but also to get her sister Ruby transferred to a different prison for her own safety.

Of course, that plan all quickly went to hell when Zara, who was still determined to kill Ruby, challenged her to a fight forcing Rita to step in and take her place.

We’ve seen some full-on smackdowns on Wentworth before, but nothing quite compares to this blow-out punch-out between Rita and Zara, with Rita doing exactly what her fellow officers had accused her of – forgetting who she really was and smashing Zara’s head in, leaving her dead in a pool of her own blood, much to the shock of her fellow inmates and prison staff.

Since her undercover operation was completely off the books, Rita’s police contacts severed all ties with her and left her within the prison to be just another inmate with no protection.

