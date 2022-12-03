Male strippers, hitmen and murder: The wild true story behind Disney+'s Welcome to Chippendales.

Looking into the true story behind Welcome To Chippendales, one thing becomes abundantly clear: you could not make this sh*t up.

As horrible as the story behind the strip show is, it’s also very entertaining, making for the perfect television show, with drama, dancing, and plenty of true crime. It’s a wonder it took so long to be adapted for the small screen.

The show, which is currently streaming on Disney+, tells the story of Steve Banerjee, the ruthlessly ambitious founder of Chippendales, the first major male strip joint.

Here's the true story behind Welcome To Chippendales.

Watch the trailer for Welcome to Chippendales. Post continues below.



Video via Disney+.

Who was Steve Banerjee?

Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee was an Indian immigrant who hoped to live out his own American dream.