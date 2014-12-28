The weirdest things women have done to bring on labour.

I don’t know if I’d go as far as some of these women did.

I was 41 weeks pregnant with my first son when I decided to take matters in to my own hands.

Feeling like a swollen hippo I commenced some solid Google time to decipher the tried and true labour induction methods employed by women around the world.

I started running. Up and down my stairs at home. Continuously.

Nothing happened.

I started dancing around the house, wiggling my hips and bum shaking like no ones business.

Still nothing.

I read that pineapple was thought to bring on labour in some women so I ate two whole pineapples and spent the rest of the afternoon on the couch with a furry tongue and some serious heart burn.

In the end, nuthin' was getting that kid out of there. He had no eviction plans of his own and I ended up with an emergency c-section after failed induction after failed induction.

According to a study conducted by the Ohio State University, over half of women 37 weeks or more admitted to trying to kick start their labour so it seems I'm not alone.

It did make me laugh though reading the lengths some women go to when they reach that point in pregnancy when you're just so 'over it' and want that baby out. STAT.

These are the funniest I came across in my research.

Walking.