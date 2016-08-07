Last week, a curious user took to Reddit to ask the question; “Reddit, what weird habit does your significant other have that you don’t want to ask them about?”
You see, one of life’s most important lessons is as follows:
Everyone is f**king weird.
Brad Pitt is weird. Zac Efron is
so hot weird. Taylor Swift would, indeed, be weird.
Brad Pitt = weird. Image via Getty.
The only thing standing between you and your partner's weirdness is time. You can only hide your weirdest habits for so long before BOOM: your boyfriend knows you eat Weet-Bix dry and lay around in your towel for four hours after having a shower.
But there is comfort in solidarity. Know that everyone is struggling to understand why their partner is a complete nutcase. Here are some of our favourite examples from Reddit, with a few crowdsourced from our very own office:
1. Wind issues
"Getting in a bad mood because of the wind... even when he is inside. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME."
2. Other wind issues...
"Screaming and farting in their sleep."
