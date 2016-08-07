Last week, a curious user took to Reddit to ask the question; “Reddit, what weird habit does your significant other have that you don’t want to ask them about?”

You see, one of life’s most important lessons is as follows:

Everyone is f**king weird.

Brad Pitt is weird. Zac Efron is so hot weird. Taylor Swift would, indeed, be weird.

Brad Pitt = weird. Image via Getty.

The only thing standing between you and your partner's weirdness is time. You can only hide your weirdest habits for so long before BOOM: your boyfriend knows you eat Weet-Bix dry and lay around in your towel for four hours after having a shower.

But there is comfort in solidarity. Know that everyone is struggling to understand why their partner is a complete nutcase. Here are some of our favourite examples from Reddit, with a few crowdsourced from our very own office:

1. Wind issues

"Getting in a bad mood because of the wind... even when he is inside. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME."

2. Other wind issues...

"Screaming and farting in their sleep."

