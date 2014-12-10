She has a non-negotiable request for her wedding. And it's bizarre.

There’s nothing quite like a wedding to bring out the stubborn crazy in people. The ‘this is my dream and I WILL NOT NEGOTIATE’ stubborn crazy in people.

And hey, why not? It’s your big day. If you want to pose naked as characters from Avatar then go right ahead. If you think it’s essential to have a wedding dance that is an exact recreation of the final scene in Dirty Dancing, then get it done. If your big day will be RUINED if you don’t have the bride and groom’s faces printed on bespoke M&Ms, then print away.

Just don’t expect anyone to look at you and not think you’ve gone bat-shit cray.

It’s almost as if the world’s population is split into two-groups – people who can keep their brains intact when planning a wedding, and people who lose their god-damn minds. And the people who lose their minds are the only ones who continue to think they’re being completely reasonable.

Case in point:

A lovely woman in the US, who has decided that a large number of corgis are going to be an essential, non-negotiable part of her wedding.

Corgis.

Like this. Just minus the queen. Plus many more corgis.

Problem is, she doesn’t have quite enough corgis to make her corgi-wedding dream come true, so she posted an ad to Craigslist looking for emergency corgi supplies:

Hello, This next April, I will be getting married to the man of my dreams and we will be having the most wonderful storybook wedding that Boston has ever seen. The icing on the cake is sweet, but there’s one thing that would be even sweeter than that. Traditionally, bridesmaids’ hold bouquets; in our wedding, I want them to hold corgis. Unfortunately, I do not have enough corgis for my bridesmaids. I require six more in order to make this dream come true. I’m looking to rent six corgis for roughly two and a half hours during the ceremony. Because this a my dream wedding, price is negotiable and I appreciate your understanding. Please reach out to me if you have six sociable corgis which you would be willing to rent out. These animals would be treated perfectly, and I would love to get us all together to familiarize ourselves with each other. In addition to pay, I would be happy to also share some cake with you.

THE BRIDESMAIDS WILL HOLD CORGIS AND SHE WILL GET THOSE CORGIS BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY (including cake).

Now, when this woman posted her ‘corgi wedding rental’ ad, it’s safe to say she had no clue it would go viral for being bat-shit cray. But that’s because she probably had no clue she was being bat-shit cray. No doubt, renting corgis for her bridesmaids to carry instead of bouquets seemed absolutely reasonable at the time she posted the ad.

And you know what? She may have a slightly deranged plan involving corgis, but it’s her wedding. Haters gonna hate.

We’ll keep you posted with any breaking developments regarding the corgi rental situation.

