PSA: How not to write an online dating message.

If you’re dating online then you’ve received weird, creepy and sometimes funny messages. It’s the admission fee we all pay for the chance to find love without leaving home. I’ve been on a personal dating quest for a while and have been taking sneaky screenshots along the way chronicling my 50 Fat Dates plus-size dating adventure.

I reckon there’s a few types of messages we all face at some stage in what can seem like the shallow end of the dating pool.

Mr Upfront:

This is as appealing as a guy shouting "want a root?" from a car window. Does this ever really work? I mean, it's nice to be upfront and I appreciate the honesty but are you really asking my permission to send what I know will be a dick pic? Nope.

Mr. Negging: