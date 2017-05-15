A controversial new weight-loss device has eating disorder experts concerned.

The sales pitch of every shonky diet tool, from weight-loss tea to diet pills, is that you can change the way you look without changing how you live.

Take the AspireAssist, an American weight-loss device that’s on its way to Australia.

“With the AspireAssist you can eat normal, healthy meals with your friends and family,” says a brightly animated information video about what is essentially a personal stomach pump.

“Afterwards, in the privacy of a restroom, the device lets you remove up to a third of the food you eat through a small tube in your belly.”

Let's look at the sentence again with a few words removed, shall we?

"Afterwards, in the privacy of a restroom, the device lets you remove up to a third of the food you eat through a small tube in your belly ."

Geez, that sounds an awful lot like an eating disorder, doesn't it?

Billed by Aspire Bariatrics as an alternative to permanent weight-loss surgery, such as reducing the size of the stomach with a gastric band or by removing a portion of the stomach, the AspireAssist system can be installed via a 15-minute reversible procedure.