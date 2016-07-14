beauty

In two photos, this fitness trainer has proven weight is just a number.

I am currently on a “I’m going to be 30 this month” diet. I’ve been eating better and exercising more. I can definitely see changes and I definitely feel better, but I haven’t made that much ‘progress’ on the scale.

For as long as I can remember, weight has been an issue for me. I remember a doctor telling my dad at a checkup that I was “well over the usual weight for my age” but that I “carried it well.”

Despite that “compliment” to my eight-year-old weight distribution, I find it impossible not to obsess over the number on the scale. I know that weight is just a number, but it’s hard to break a decades-long habit that is so engrained in how I live my life.

Summer evening workout ☀️ #goldenhour

A photo posted by Y O L A F O R T H E W I N (@yolaforthewin) on Jul 11, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

Thankfully, there are people out there like Instagram user @yolaforthewin who are demonstrating that weight is absolutely just a number.

Yola, a fitness trainer from the Netherlands regularly posts photos of herself in workout clothes or swimwear, showing off her toned body and serving up major #fitnessgoals to her 81.4K followers.

Yesterday, she let her followers behind the curtain a bit by posting a side by side photo of herself.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

The image on the left was taken three years ago and shows Yola weighing 58kg and showing off her stomach in a black sports bra and black workout pants. On the right is Yola today, weighing 64kg in a bikini and with absolutely perfect abs.

“Three years, six kilos and a new bikini,” the caption reads.” I was scrolling back in my phone and found this ‘old’ (non-flexed) picture. Weight is just a number.”

The photo has racked up 12.3k likes and almost 500 comments.

Watch: Mum of two Justine McCabe created this incredible time-lapse video of her weight loss. (Post continues after video.)

Video via Justine McCabe

Comments range from people tagging others so as to remind them that weight is just a number, to notes to Yola herself.

“Thanks for showing weight has nothing to do with healthy lifestyle,” reads one comment. (Post continues after gallery.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspirational celebrity body image quotes.

“I think that whatever size or shape body you have, it's important to embrace it and get down! The female body is something that's so beautiful. I wish women would be proud of their bodies and not dis other women for being proud of theirs!”Christina Aguilera. Image via Getty.
“I really don't think I need buns of steel. I'd be happy with buns of cinnamon.”Ellen DeGeneres. Image via Getty.
"I’m proud of my body. My body weight will always be something that I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life, but I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards,"Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
“For me, exercise is more than just physical—it’s therapeutic.”Michelle Obama. Image via Getty.
“The fountain of youth [for me], let’s see…I guess it’s exercise, healthy diet, lots of water, lots of laughter, lots of sex—yes, sex, we need that as human beings. It’s healthy, it’s natural, it’s what we are here to do!”Cameron Diaz. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Nobody is perfect, so get over the fear of being or doing everything perfectly. Besides, perfect is boring. Today, instead of picking yourself apart in the mirror or with friends over drinks, start seeing your ‘imperfections’ as unique traits that give you character and dimension—because that's exactly what they are.”Jillian Michaels. Image via Getty.
"For me, getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water, having a healthy diet and staying away from alcohol are musts. It's so boring, I know, but doing those things really helps."Jessica Biel. Image via Getty.
“Working out for me is something I do when I feel like it. But it’s really about feeling good and taking care of my body rather than having to fit into any sort of model or anything like that. I try to eat well, and everything I do is really just to make me feel my best.”Lea Michelle. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I've always said, 'Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane."Gigi Hadid. Image via Getty.
"I'm really proud of my curves, and I hope all you curvy girls out there are embracing yours too! It's important to work out and be the best version of yourself that you can be, but never feel like you have to be the skinniest girl in the room to be the prettiest. Be confident in yourself and you'll shine!”Kim Kardashian. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
“If anybody even tries to whisper the word “diet”, i’m like, you can go f**k yourself.”Jennifer Lawrence. Image via Getty.

So next time I step on the scale I’m going to think about Yola and remind myself that the number doesn’t matter.

I’m never going to look as fit as she does but with a little flexing, better posture, and the right clothing I can look like my best self.

Watch Yolaforthewin work out. 

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???