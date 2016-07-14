In two photos, this fitness trainer has proven weight is just a number.

I am currently on a “I’m going to be 30 this month” diet. I’ve been eating better and exercising more. I can definitely see changes and I definitely feel better, but I haven’t made that much ‘progress’ on the scale.

For as long as I can remember, weight has been an issue for me. I remember a doctor telling my dad at a checkup that I was “well over the usual weight for my age” but that I “carried it well.”

Despite that “compliment” to my eight-year-old weight distribution, I find it impossible not to obsess over the number on the scale. I know that weight is just a number, but it’s hard to break a decades-long habit that is so engrained in how I live my life.

Summer evening workout ☀️ #goldenhour A photo posted by Y O L A F O R T H E W I N (@yolaforthewin) on Jul 11, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

Thankfully, there are people out there like Instagram user @yolaforthewin who are demonstrating that weight is absolutely just a number.

Yola, a fitness trainer from the Netherlands regularly posts photos of herself in workout clothes or swimwear, showing off her toned body and serving up major #fitnessgoals to her 81.4K followers.

Yesterday, she let her followers behind the curtain a bit by posting a side by side photo of herself.