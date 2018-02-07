The common weight loss practice that cost an 18 year-old athlete her life.

Just three months ago, Jessica Lindsay was gearing up for her second Muay Thai fight.

The 18 year old athlete had been dedicated in her preparation and was focused on making the 64kg weight division.

“Jessica never did anything 50 per cent. When she committed, she committed to it and she would always go beyond,” her family told The Project on Wednesday night.

Then, on a run with her 14 year-old sister Grace the day before the fight, she collapsed.

"Jess was no different to any of us. She was healthy. She was training hard right up to the point she passed out," Grace said.

"We had no signs. She was healthy a week before. She was healthy five days before that happened."

She didn't regain consciousness and died in hospital four days later.

In order to make the weight division, the Perth teenager had employed 'weight-cutting', a practice reportedly common amongst wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts. It's a way to temporarily lose (or gain) weight fast, often by loading up your body with water, fasting, vomiting, excessive exercise or sauna use.

In Jessica's case, she had been wearing a rubber jacket during workouts in warm weather to shed kilograms faster. The strain it put on her body meant her organs started to shut down.

Her family has been left devastated.