What My Salary Gets Me: A 30-year-old on $70,000, living with her partner and kids.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred.This week, a 30-year-old from Sydney shares her money diary.



Age: 30

Salary: $70K + super

Job: Working in PR.

Housing: Living with partner and kids.

Outgoing Monthly Expenses:

Transport (Uber, Opal, and Fuel): $280

Eating Out: $160

Shopping (Clothes, electronics, online, gifts other): $800

Health Insurance: $165

Phone: $87

Music instruments and subscriptions: $191

Fitness Membership: $20

Therapy: $154

Groceries and Rent: $1200

Savings for Parents: $2200

Lifelong Savings: $9500

Holiday Savings: $400

*Note that these spendings are from my personal everyday transactions account. I have another joint account with my partner which we use for shared expenses- some of which are mentioned below.



Monday- Day One

I get up at 8am, drop the kids off to school, then head to work.

On my way into the office, I buy a skimmed latte, $3.54. I make toast with the bread provided at work and I've brought my own lunch from home, like a good girl.

At around 4pm, I decide I’m in the mood for some hot chocolate so I buy myself one, $3.54. My travel to and from work costs $8.96.

Daily Total: $16.04

Tuesday - Day Two

I get up, drop the kids the kids at school then drive to pick up some coffee and breakfast for my partner and I, $19.