Rocky relationships and big decisions: The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 29.

Money matters are in focus, but material possessions aren’t what you’re about. This week, you want to get out and do things. Yet, without financial freedom, you’re stuck. But, thanks to the Sun’s link with inventive Uranus, you figure out how to earn extra dollars. There’s one catch though; the solution is different from your usual line of work, so keep an open mind.