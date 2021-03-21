HOROSCOPES: A career boost and letting go of an ex. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 21. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus skips into your sign on Monday, nestling in for the next three weeks. For singles, the love planet opens new doors. Hung up on an ex? Venus discards what’s no longer meant for you. Let go to embrace a new and improved relationship that can offer you more. Couples can expect their connection to sweeten and deepen. Still, remember that the greatest love stems from a strong sense of self.