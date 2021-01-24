HOROSCOPES: Conquering fears and making amends. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Attend to odds and ends that need repairing around the house. Something that seems insignificant now may turn out to be a big inconvenience later on. Fixing broken stuff isn’t the most exciting job on the planet. But you’ll be surprised at how satisfying it can be. This also applies to a family relationship - if it’s broken, do your best to fix it.

La Luna regurgitates someone from your past who believes you can help them. However, think carefully before attempting to rescue someone that isn’t prepared to help themselves. Initially, you're overcome with empathy, believing you can make a difference. When the truth is, you're merely enabling their self-destruction.