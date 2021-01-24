HOROSCOPES: Conquering fears and making amends. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 24. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Why so serious, Aries? Friday’s full Moon encourages you to reconnect with your inner child. Humour can light up our darkest hours. So, even if it feels odd, try to see the funny side of a challenging situation. Honestly, it will help pull you through. Not only that, but you’ll be a source of strength and inspiration for someone close.