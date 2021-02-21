HOROSCOPES: A relationship rebellion and important advice. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 21. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Mars' alignment with transformative Pluto promises a miracle, but you’ll have to work for it. Prepare to push up your sleeves, Aries, the ball is about to get rolling. Don’t rush things, though. Instead, take your time to meet high standards, especially if you desire a lasting outcome. It’s not too late to win gold, provided you make a solid start by Thursday.