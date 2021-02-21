HOROSCOPES: A relationship rebellion and important advice. The week ahead according to your star sign.

As your planetary ruler, Venus affects you more than most. On Friday, the beauty planet changes her zodiacal position, which feels like throwing on a gorgeous new outfit. But there’s a catch; just because something (or someone) is brand-spanking-new, doesn’t mean it’s an upgrade from the old version. Sometimes, it’s best to work on improving what’s already been tried and tested.

Twins receive valuable support in one of two ways. Either you get a helping hand in the form of a tangible asset, such as a monetary loan or a gift - an act of service could also be kindly offered to you. Or, Jupiter, your guardian angel, whispers invaluable advice in your ear. Listen up! A pearl of wisdom is being shared with you, that’s in your ultimate best interests.