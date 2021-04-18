HOROSCOPES: Relationship hiccups and a "twist of fate". The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning April 18. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
The week begins with a bang as master communicator Mercury teams up with three planets while in your sign. You’ll have a lot to say on a highly charged subject but express your concerns calmly. Otherwise, your usual fast-paced speech may miss the mark, and you’ll risk sounding like you’re throwing a tantrum. Speak. Slowly. And you’ll be heard.