HOROSCOPES: Relationship hiccups and a "twist of fate". The week ahead according to your star sign.

The Sun throws you into the spotlight from Tuesday as it enters your sign, Taurus. Celebrate the launch of #taurusseason by writing a brilliant new narrative. Consider long-term goals over quick fixes. The cosmos supports a successful outcome, provided you plant the seeds now, so set your sights higher and dream big!

The cosmos is triggering your reflection zone, but this week isn’t about rest. No way! You’ll have to dig deep to assess personal priorities and aspirations. Feeling stuck? Have you plateaued? You can reboot your life with a solid plan. That’s where taking time out comes in. Think hard. Scheme in solitude, and the answers will come.